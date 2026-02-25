‘This is a robbery!’: Man in Thailand points finger gun at gold shop before claiming it’s a joke, gets arrested

Man gets arrested for pointing finger gun at gold shop in mock robbery before claiming it’s a ‘rehearsal’

A man in Bangkok, Thailand, was arrested after staging a mock robbery at a gold shop, pointing a “finger gun” at staff before claiming it was just a “rehearsal”.

The bizarre incident, which occurred on Saturday (21 Feb), prompted police to arrest the 30-year-old man for causing public alarm.

Man stages robbery at gold shop with finger gun

According to Amarin TV, the man, identified as Sena (name transliterated from Thai), entered the gold shop in Bang Kapi at 1.20pm while wearing a balaclava and a red long-sleeved shirt.

He approached the counter, pointed his finger like a gun, and announced, “This is a robbery.”

However, he quickly followed up with, “Just kidding, I’m just rehearsing for later,” before walking out calmly.

The shop staff, confused and startled by the unusual stunt, watched as Sena rode off on a motorcycle, leaving behind a trail of bewilderment.

Police track down suspect and make arrest

Following the unusual stunt, the shop staff filed a report with the police.

After an investigation, they tracked Sena down and arrested him at his residence the same day.

He admitted to the act, stating that he wanted to practice in case of a real robbery, reports Channel 7.

Man has history of drug offences and robbery charges

A urine test was conducted, and no illegal substances were detected in his system.

However, a background check found that Sena has a history of previous offences, including drug use and a prior conviction for robbery.

Sena is now facing charges for threatening others and causing public alarm. He has been remanded and will appear in court for legal proceedings.

Also read: Gun-wielding thief tries to rob gold shop in Thailand, runs away after being yelled by owner



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from T News.