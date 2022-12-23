Man Causes Ruckus At Geylang Gold Shop Then Begs Police For Mercy, Arrested For Public Nuisance

Man Creates Ruckus & Kicks Tables & Chairs At Geylang Gold Shop On 20 Dec

On Tuesday (December 20) at approximately 5pm, a man was arrested for causing a disturbance at a gold shop in Geylang.

In a video circulated online, he can be seen acting strangely in front of a gold store in Geylang.

He appeared to be circling in front of the store, waving his arms, and at one point even trying to pry the door of a police car open.

After the police arrived and interrogated the man, he lay on the ground and begged for mercy.

Man tries to open police car door, hugs trees & lies on the ground

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Tuesday (20 Dec) at about 5pm along Geylang Lorong 16.

A video circulating online shows the man pacing up and down the storefront.

He was also swinging his arms back and forth, acting strange throughout.

Someone alerted the police, who reportedly arrived shortly after. When they did, the man attempted to pry open the police car door.

Failing to do so, he then hugged a nearby tree as onlookers watched, puzzled by his actions.

As officers tried to talk to him, the man lay on the ground and seemingly started to beg them for mercy.

The video ends without a clear conclusion to the incident.

Arrested for causing ruckus in Geylang

The owner of the gold shop in question apparently told Shin Min Daily News that the man was initially just wandering around.

However, things took a turn when he hit the counter glass hard and kicked down tables and chairs at the door.

Growing increasingly concerned that the man might have a dangerous weapon on him, the shop owner called the police.

While waiting for the police to arrive, the man continued to cause a scene, even rushing across the street in spite of the passing vehicles. After arriving at the scene, police officers took him in for questioning.

It was later confirmed that the 54-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance. Investigations are currently ongoing.

It’s unclear what prompted the uncle’s behaviour at the gold shop, but should he need help, we hope he’ll receive some soon. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Featured image courtesy of Singapore Incidents on Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.