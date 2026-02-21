Man wearing SAF uniform allegedly swears on online video chat while filming inside camp

Man in SAF uniform allegedly spews vulgarities on video chat

A man dressed in a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) uniform is facing scrutiny for his alleged bad behaviour on the online video chatting platform OmeTV.

A screenshot of the man, who appeared to have filmed himself inside of a bunk in camp, was uploaded to Reddit.

The Reddit user, who has since deleted their account, claimed that the man swore at him.

In the photo uploaded by the Original Poster (OP), the man can be seen donning a green SAF uniform, with lockers similar to those in camp bunks in the background.

His face has been censored by the OP, who did not provide details on the date and time of the incident.

It is also unclear whether any provocation occurred prior.

Netizens criticise the man for his actions

Most netizens were critical of the man for his actions.

One Reddit user questioned what he was doing on the video chatting platform, especially given its notoriety for child grooming.

Another user pointed out security concerns around accessing such platforms, especially in sensitive locations such as SAF camps.

Meanwhile, one commenter questioned the OP’s intentions in “sabotaging” a “fellow Singaporean”.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), while camera phones are allowed in “Green Zones” of camps such as bunks, photography and videography is still not allowed.

While the severity of punishments depends on the case, several netizens have noted that punishments may range from fines to sentencing in the Detention Barracks.

MS News has reached out to MINDEF for comment.

Also read: 22-year-old NSF arrested over hoax bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base, investigations ongoing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chitchat.gg and Reddit.