22-year-old NSF arrested over hoax bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base, investigations ongoing

22-year-old NSF placed under close arrest over hoax bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base

A 22-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) has been identified as the perpetrator behind a bomb threat made at Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB) on 23 Jan, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), the NSF, who was working at PLAB at the time, was placed under close arrest at the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) detention barracks on 28 Jan.

False claims of IEDs at multiple locations

MINDEF said the NSF had created an online post on 23 Jan claiming that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been planted at 12 specified locations within PLAB, as well as in the vehicles of senior Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) officers.

Following the post, bomb sweeps and other precautionary security measures were carried out.

Investigations later confirmed that the threat was false. Current evidence indicates that the NSF acted alone.

Possible charges under Penal Code

MINDEF stated that investigations are ongoing.

Depending on the outcome, the NSF may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code for communicating false information of a harmful thing. The case would be tried via a General Court Martial.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of up to seven years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

MINDEF also reiterated that the SAF treats all security threats seriously, and that perpetrators of false threats will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Featured image adapted from The Republic of Singapore Air Force on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.