Fake bomb threat made online against Paya Lebar Air Base, investigations ongoing

No bomb threat found after sweeps of Paya Lebar Air Base: MINDEF

A bomb threat has been made online against Paya Lebar Air Base that turned out to be fake, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF).

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, it added in a Facebook post late on Friday (23 Jan) night.

Fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base contained date & time

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) was made aware of the online bomb threat on Friday, MINDEF said.

The now-deleted post was made on Reddit, in a sub-forum discussing national service, according to a screenshot seen by The Straits Times (ST).

The message alleged that the bomb would be set off at a certain date and time, and listed out locations within Paya Lebar Air Base, as well as officers’ names.

Air base swept for bombs

In response to the threat, precautionary measures were taken, MINDEF said.

This included bomb sweeps that were conducted at the air base.

However, no threat was identified.

Those who make fake bomb threats face jail & fine

MINDEF warned that those who make fake bomb threats may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code 1871.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, the section refers to those who communicate false information about a “harmful thing”.

Upon conviction, offenders face up to seven years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$50,000.

Man arrested in 2024 for making bomb threats to DBS Bank

In May 2024, a man was arrested for allegedly making bomb threats to DBS Bank.

He had called the bank at least 30 times, stating on some of these occasions that he would plant a bomb at the bank’s headquarters.

He was arrested and charged with communicating false information regarding a harmful thing.

