S’porean man to be jailed 17 months for bigamy, hid second family from first for 30 years

Man exposed for having two families in Sarawak and Singapore

On 2 Dec, a Singaporean man was sentenced to be jailed for 17 months for the offence of bigamy.

67-year-old Ng Teong Min hid his second family from his first for 30 years.

His double life was only exposed in August 2025 when a whistleblower emailed the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Man was married for 15 years before starting second family

Ng had met his first wife when they were both adolescents.

They married in 1980 and have two children together.

Between 1985 and 1995, Ng frequented Sarawak for business and eventually started a relationship with the second woman.

He arranged for her to have housing, and lived with her whenever he visited Sarawak for work.

Although the woman knew Ng was married, the two still wedded in 1995.

They also chose not to register the marriage to avoid trouble with authorities.

Ng and his second wife went on to have two children of their own.

His first wife only learned about the second family this year from the investigations.

She has started the proceedings to dissolve their marriage, reported CNA.

Judge says ‘only saving grace’ is not deceiving second wife about bigamy

The prosecution asked for one-and-a-half to two years’ jail for Ng.

Pointing to his “ceaseless betrayal” and deception lasting 30 years, the prosecution said Ng’s offence of bigamy was “far in excess”.

Ng pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 17 months’ jail.

In court, Ng — who is also now a grandfather — tearfully acknowledged his wrongdoings and vowed to be a better example for his family.

During sentencing, District Judge Eddy Tham said that Ng’s “only saving grace” was that he had not deceived his second wife.

For the offence of bigamy, Ng could have been jailed up to seven years, and fined.

