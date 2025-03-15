Man reportedly living near power substation in Sembawang carpark, bathes in rubbish collection point

Man started living in Sembawang carpark more than a year ago, residents say

A man has reportedly been seen living near a power substation in a multi-storey carpark in Sembawang.

Residents of the estate told Shin Min Daily News that he had even set up a small “room” for himself at a corner of the premises.

Man living in Sembawang carpark doesn’t interact with residents

A Shin Min reader said the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, was sleeping in Block 508 Wellington Circle, which is a carpark.

Residents said he first appeared more than a year ago but didn’t interact with residents.

A male resident said he would see the man walking around shirtless, but would not bother anyone.

As he would usually not be seen in the daytime till about 6pm or 7pm, he possibly had a job.

Man sets up small ‘room’ with cardboard bed in Sembawang carpark

When Shin Min reporters visited the carpark on Friday (14 March), they found a small “room” set up near the power substation.

It had a thin cardboard sheet for a bed, pillows, a calendar, daily necessities, Chinese New Year decorations and even a curtain for privacy, installed with clothes pegs on a bamboo pole.

As the “room” was sheltered and enclosed by walls on three sides, it’s relatively hidden.

There were also two photos stuck on the wall.

Man bathes in rubbish collection point

A 30-year-old estate cleaner told Shin Min that the man bathes in the rubbish collection point without permission.

He would wash himself with a hose every evening, prompting residents upstairs to complain about the smell, he said.

The man would also charge his phone using the power point there, the cleaner said.

The cleaner has tried to communicate with the man but he has a bad temper and would scold him, he added.

Residents not sure why man is living there

Residents were unsure why the man was living there.

Another male resident he’d heard from the grapevine that he used to have a family but is now divorced.

He was said to have become homeless after that, but it’s uncertain whether this is true as this was not confirmed with the man.

Also read: Homeless Uncle Roams Around One-North Food Court, Man Treats Him To Food & Snacks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.