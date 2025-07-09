Man in Thailand allegedly sets wife’s truck on fire over dissatisfied massage

Angry man allegedly burns pickup truck after wife’s dissatisfactory massage

A man in Suphan Buri Province, Thailand, reportedly set fire to his wife’s pickup truck in a fit of rage, allegedly because he was unhappy with a back massage she had given him, reports Thai news outlet Channel 7.

The shocking incident occurred last Wednesday (2 July) afternoon, sparking chaos among vendors and bystanders as flames engulfed the front of the truck.

Suspect enters truck, fire erupts seconds later

Security camera footage captured the suspect, identified as “Ma”, walking up to the parked truck and opening the front passenger door.

About 30 seconds after he entered the truck, thick smoke and flames erupted from the cabin.

Armed with water and fire extinguishers, nearby vendors and shoppers quickly rushed to extinguish the fire before it could spread.

Wife says rage triggered by ‘bad back massage’

Ms Wichuda (name transliterated from Thai), a fruit vendor and Ma’s partner of nearly 10 years, said the incident happened while she was packing up her stall.

She recalled Ma asking her to step on his back as it was hurting at the time. However, Ma allegedly got upset as he didn’t like Ms Wichuda’s massage and proceeded to set her truck on fire.

Suspect reportedly addicted to meth & known for erratic behaviour

Ms Wichuda revealed that Ma has long struggled with methamphetamine addiction. He often talks to himself and becomes violently unstable when upset.

She insists on pressing charges and has called for the authorities to place him in a drug rehabilitation facility for proper treatment.

