Man Buys 30 Live Fish For S$400 From Sheng Siong, Sets Them Free In Ghim Moh Canal

Man Sets 30 Fish Worth S$400 Free In Ghim Moh Canal

A parkgoer recently encountered a man setting some fish free at a nearby canal. They also noted that a supermarket staff member was assisting the man with his operations.

Having been around the area for over four decades, this is the first time he has witnessed this curious yet kind act.

Turns out, the man had spent around S$400 to purchase the supermarket’s entire stock of over 30 fish.

A staff member only found out what the man planned to do when he delivered the fish to the latter.

Man sets fish free, accompanied by Sheng Siong staff member

According to Shin Min Daily News, this occurred at a canal near Block 25 Ghim Moh Link on Thursday (21 Sep).

The parkgoer, 62-year-old retiree Mr Lu, said he saw someone releasing fish and that a Sheng Siong supermarket staff member was assisting him.

Mr Lu said, “I’m a Buddhist, so I believe that setting animals free can earn you good karma. When the man saw that the fish were free, he had a happy and gratified smile.”

Climbed over canal railings to release the aquatic creatures

The man, who was wearing a white shirt, reportedly climbed over the railings to the canal.

He carried a styrofoam box with both hands as he carefully treaded the slippery steps before pouring all the fish into the water.

“I’ve been taking morning walks in this area for over 40 years, and that was the first time I ever witnessed someone doing that. It is a very novel and interesting sight,” remarked Mr Lu.

Man bought over 30 bass & tilapia for around S$400 just to release them

A staff member from Sheng Siong told Shin Min that when the man reached the supermarket, he said to them that he wanted to buy all the live fish the store had.

“He said that he had previously bought all the live fish from a branch in Bukit Batok, but he did not say what it was for. Then, my colleague assisted with the delivery all the way to the canal. It was there that my colleague learnt that he wanted to release them,” said the staff member.

“It was also my first time seeing a customer buy such a huge number of fish to set free.”

Per Shin Min, the man purchased over 30 fish. They range between species such as bass, tilapia, and more.

The bass reportedly cost S$17.99 per kilogram, while the tilapia cost S$10.95 per kilogram. As such, the man spent around S$400 in total for the fish he set free.

Also Read: Hybrid Groupers Allegedly Released Into S’pore Waters, Marine Group Says They Disrupt Ecosystem

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Google Maps.