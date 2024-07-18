Man in India sets his mother ablaze during police inquiry

On Tuesday (16 July), a man in India was summoned to a police station in Khair in the state of Uttar Pradesh, for an inquiry regarding a dispute over the division of property.

He was accompanied by his mother and uncle.

Police Superintendent Palash Bansa said that the mother used to live with her two sons in their ancestral house at the Darkan Nagariya village after her husband died.

Her brother-in-law’s family occupied one part of the house, and they disputed the division of the land, reported the Economic Times.

Both parties were then called to the police station for questioning to seek a solution.

However, after they failed to reach an agreement, the 22-year-old Gaurav Kumra set his mother on fire in front of the police, according to New Delhi Television (NDTV).

Incident captured on CCTV

The CCTV footage at the police station shows the mother walking into the police station with an item in her hand that seems to be a lighter.

A fatal act like self immolation is now being used by l complainants as a trick to get heard in UP. The shoddy grievance redressal mechanism on ground is barely bringing the desired change while it is all hunky dory in govt books. The desperation for redressal, especially in land… pic.twitter.com/ShDauwlYVN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 16, 2024

The time stamp indicates that it occurred at around 1.52pm.

The footage shows Guarav dousing his mother with petrol while walking behind her. He also appears to be filming the scene with his phone.

A cop runs to take the lighter out of her hand, causing it to fall to the ground.

Gaurav picks up the lighter and proceeds to set his mother on fire in front of the police officers.

A huge blaze erupts, prompting people in the vicinity to step back.

Meanwhile, Gaurav can be seen picking up his phone to continue filming his flailing mother.

Several police officers dashed forward to put out the fire using gunny sacks, resulting in some of them getting burns, reported NDTV.

Mother suffers severe burns & passes away

According to the Economic Times, the 60-year-old mother, Hemlata Devi, reportedly sustained severe burns all over her body. She died after being conveyed to a hospital.

Following the incident, Gaurav was arrested by the police, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Sanjiv Suman.

