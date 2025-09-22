Man in Thailand severs 14-year-old girl’s hand with machete after mistaking her for rival gang member

Man arrested after severing hand of 14-year-old girl with machete during gang clash in Chiang Mai

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly hacked off the hand of a 14-year-old girl with a machete during a violent gang-related clash in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The incident took place outside a convenience store on Tuesday (16 Sept), where a group of teenagers ran into their rivals, reports Thai news outlet Khaosod.

In the chaos, the attacker — identified as Maung — swung a machete at the girl, leaving her with severe injuries to her wrist.

Two other victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, were also hurt during the confrontation.

Suspect claims he mistook girl for boy due to hoodie

Following the attack, Maung fled the scene.

However, police quickly identified him through CCTV footage and managed to track him down the next day (17 Sept) at a drug checkpoint in Lamphun, as he attempted to escape to Bangkok.

During questioning, Maung confessed that he and his friends had been driving around looking for rival gang members when they spotted a group of teenagers gathered outside the store.

They parked and launched the assault promptly after.

According to Thai news site Channel 7, he told police he did not realise the victim was a girl, claiming he mistook her for a boy because she was wearing a hooded attire.

Believing she was part of the rival gang, he slashed her with the machete.

Charged with assault & illegal weapon possession

Authorities also revealed that Maung had a history of violence, having committed a similar offence in March this year.

He now faces charges of aggravated assault, illegal weapon possession, and conspiracy to commit assault with five or more people.

Police have since arrested 15 suspects linked to the gang clash. One more suspect, reportedly the gang’s ringleader, remains at large, according to Channel 7.

Also read: 4-year-old girl’s eyes accidentally slashed by gang members in Thailand, loses vision



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Chiang Mai News and MGR Online.