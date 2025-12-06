Man in Taiwan attempted sexual assault on niece who took sleeping pills, gets 2 years’ jail

Man gets 2 years in jail for attempting sexual assault on niece after she took sleeping pills

A man in Taichung, Taiwan, was arrested and sentenced to two years’ jail after he attempted to commit sexual assault on his niece

The victim was asleep at the time after consuming sleeping pills.

Victim’s mother caught brother red-handed after checking on daughter

The incident occurred on 2 May 2024 after the victim, Xiao Pei (name transliterated from Chinese), took medication to help with her sleep.

She was reportedly under emotional distress at the time, having broken up with her boyfriend.

When she did not wake for an unusually long time, her mother became concerned and opened the door to check on her.

To the mother’s horror, she witnessed her younger brother fully naked and attempting to sexually assault her daughter, reports Taiwanese news site TVBS.

She quickly took photo evidence and reported the crime to the police.

Suspect claims he was framed due to disputes

In the first trial, the man admitted that he had taken off his clothes, but denied assaulting his niece.

He argued that he was being framed by his older sister due to grudges and financial disputes.

The man also claimed that the photo taken by his sister constituted illegal private evidence and should be inadmissible.

However, the judge reasoned that the man weighed nearly 70kg, and hence his sister would not have had the strength to move him to stage the scene.

Furthermore, the court found that the photo evidence was obtained legally.

Judge found him guilty

The judge also examined text messages between the man and his niece, in which the man once wrote:

Maybe I owed you something in my past life, that’s why I’ve been so concerned about you in this life.

This showed that despite being relatives, the man harboured feelings toward his niece.

Ultimately, the court rejected the man’s defence. Considering his persistent denial of the crime, his failure to reconcile with the victim, and his poor post-offence attitude, the court sentenced the man to two years in prison for attempted sexual assault.

Also read: Father & 2 sons charged with sexually assaulting daughters at family home in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva and ashlybrine via Pixabay on Canva. Both images are for illustrative purposes only.