Man in Japan attempts to sexually assault woman at bus stop by threatening her with scissors

Man in Japan arrested after attempting to sexually assault woman, used scissors to threaten her

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in Fukuoka, Japan, after he allegedly threatened a woman with a pair of scissors and tried to drag her to a toilet in an attempted sexual assault.

According to TBS News, the incident happened at around 7.45pm on Monday (29 Sept) at a bus stop in Chikuzen, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Attacked while waiting for bus

The suspect, identified as Hiroyuki Sugimoto, allegedly spotted a 27-year-old woman sitting at a bench near the bus stop and approached her with sinister intent.

“Don’t move or I’ll kill you,” he reportedly told her while holding a pair of scissors to her stomach. He then ordered her to follow him to the toilet.

Grabbing her by the shoulder, he began forcing her towards a nearby public restroom.

Victim escaped & rushed to police

Thankfully, the woman managed to break free and ran straight to a police box to raise the alarm.

Police immediately began searching for the suspect, and soon after, arrested Sugimoto, who matched her description.

When questioned, Sugimoto admitted that he had planned to sexually assault the woman. However, he denied intending to rape her.

“I didn’t try to take her to the restroom for sexual intercourse,” he claimed. “I only wanted to fondle her breasts.”

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva and Jupiterimages on Canva. For illustration purposes only.