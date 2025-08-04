Man in Indonesia murders & sexually assaults 6-year-old girl, confesses to porn addiction

Man in Indonesia sexually assaults six-year-old girl’s body after murdering her, lured her with snacks

A 20-year-old man in Indonesia has been arrested after sexually assaulting and murdering a six-year-old girl, who had been found dead in a rubber plantation.

The horrific incident occurred last Saturday (26 July) in Ogan Komering Ilir, South Sumatra Province, Indonesia, as reported by Indonesian media outlet Tribun Sumsel.

Man lured victim into bushy area with snacks

The suspect, identified as Rozi Yanto (name transliterated), developed malicious intent after seeing the victim playing with her friends at a market.

He then approached the girl, enticed her away with snacks, and then took her to a bushy area, where he sexually assaulted her, according to Kompas.

The victim screamed and tried to resist, but Rozi covered her mouth, strangled her, and defiled her twice, causing her death.

He then abandoned her body at the scene, police added.

Man blames porn addiction

The man was arrested the day after the incident.

When he was about to be secured, Rozi attempted to flee, but officers prevented his escape by shooting him in the left leg.

During interrogation, he admitted that he had been addicted to pornographic films and acted on his impulses because of it.

He also claimed that he wanted to get married but lacked the courage to approach adult women, so he chose underage victims because he thought they would not be able to fight back, according to Indonesian news outlet BITV Online.

Local residents were enraged by his heinous act, storming his residence to confront him, causing significant damage.

