Man in Thailand sexually harasses dog in public toilet, allegedly did so for a year

59-year-old man in Thailand caught sexually harassing dog in public toilet

A 59-year-old man in Thailand was confronted for sexually harassing a dog in a public park toilet, reports Thai news outlet Ejan.

On Monday (25 Aug) afternoon, a resident spotted the offender standing with a dog under a tree.

Shortly after, he saw the middle-aged man tug the dog’s leg and drag it into a toilet in the rest area.

Pair found man with dog in toilet, pressured him into confession

The resident, Surachet (name transliterated from Thai), subsequently alerted his friend to the situation and asked him to head down to the location.

Both men then went into the toilet and knocked on the cubicle that the middle-aged man was in.

Soon after, the middle-aged man opened the door and left the cubicle with the dog. His trousers were allegedly unzipped, and his belt was not properly fastened.

After intense questioning by the pair, the man eventually confessed to the act.

Mr Surachet recalled that he had seen the man around the park for a “long time” Six months ago, a female vendor had also seen the same man sexually assaulting a dog, but she chose not to get involved.

Offender has allegedly been sexually assaulting dogs for over a year

A representative from an animal welfare group has since reported the incident to the police.

The report alleged that the man had been sexually assaulting dogs for over a year, but evidence had been limited to just photographs. This time, the act was recorded in a video.

To avoid drawing attention, the man would reportedly choose a quiet and deserted location to carry out the deed.

Featured image adapted from Ejan.