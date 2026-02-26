Man left bloody after being slashed by machete-wielding assailants in M’sia, victim leaves scene on his own

Man slashed repeatedly by several attackers with machetes in Malaysia, gets up & leaves scene despite injuries

A 33-year-old man in Malaysia was violently slashed by several men outside a commercial building in George Town, Penang, on Wednesday (25 Feb) morning.

According to The Star, the suspects, who arrived on motorcycles, carried machetes and fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Suffering serious injuries, the victim was later taken to a hospital to get treatment.

Two assailants attack victim outside commercial building

The police received a report about the attack at around 8am.

Though there were few bystanders at the time, the violent attack was captured on video by a witness, which has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows two men wearing helmets and face masks repeatedly hacking a man in black clothing outside the mall’s main entrance.

Two others reportedly waited on their motorbikes.

After the attack, the assailants jumped onto the vehicles waiting with their accomplices and sped away, leaving the area covered in bloodstains.

Victim walks away despite serious injuries

Despite his severe injuries, the victim remained conscious.

He was seen picking up his belongings from the ground before leaving the scene of the attack, according to Kwong Wah.

He was later rushed to Penang General Hospital for emergency treatment.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad, Northeast District Police Chief, confirmed the attack in a statement and assured the public that police were investigating the matter.

Police hunt down suspects

The authorities are currently tracking down the suspects, who are believed to be locals.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which covers causing grievous hurt with a weapon.

The offence carries a severe punishment, including imprisonment, fines, or caning.

While the motive behind the attack is still unclear, the police are continuing their efforts to identify the assailants and uncover the reason for the violent assault.

Featured image adapted from Malay Mail and Kwong Wah.