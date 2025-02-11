Man slashed with chopper at JB city centre during drunken spat, suspect detained by police

Man slashed with chopper during drunken spat at JB city centre, suspect detained by police

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

Two men got into a drunken brawl in broad daylight at Johor Bahru (JB) city centre, resulting in one of them slashing the other with a chopper.

Images of the incident were posted on Facebook on Tuesday (11 Feb) afternoon, showing blood splatter on the ground and a plastic chair.

A man was seen sitting down with his shirt soaked in blood and his head covered with cloth in an apparent attempt to stop the bleeding. A big pool of blood gathered at his feet.

Man nabbed by JB police over slashing, chopper lies on ground

Other images showed a police officer handcuffing a man who groaned loudly as he lay face-down on the ground.

A crowd gathered around him as he lay there barefoot, under the watchful eyes of police officers.

In one of the videos, a passer-by is heard saying that somebody had been slashed by a parang.

A photo showed a chopper on the ground, with bloodstains on its blade.

43-year-old man suffers head injuries, sent to hospital

In a statement released on Facebook on Tuesday night, Johor Bahru South District Police Chief Raub Selamat said the police was alerted to a fight between two men at 2.29pm that day.

It took place near Merlin Tower along Jalan Meldrum — a stone’s throw away from the JB customs complex and City Square Mall, a popular Singaporean shopping spot.

A 43-year-old unemployed Malaysian man was found to have suffered head injuries that were believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon.

He was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Suspect slashed another man with chopper during drunken argument: JB police

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect is a 45-year-old Malaysian man who works as a blacksmith, Assistant Commissioner Raub said.

He was arrested, and a meat chopper seized from the scene.

The fight started when the two men got into an argument while both parties were drunk.

Both suspect & victim have criminal record

A urine test conducted on the suspect turned up positive for methamphetamine, AC Raub said.

The police subsequently found that he had a history of eight previous criminal offences, including drug abuse.

The victim also has a criminal record of four previous offences, including drug abuse.

Suspect to appear in court

The suspect, who is in police custody, will be taken to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday (12 Feb), where an application for remand will be made.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of Malaysia’s Penal Code — voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping.

The case is also being investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act — introducing drugs into one’s body.

Offenders may be jailed for up to two years or fined up to RM5000 (S$1,500).

Also read: Man Allegedly Stabbed To Death Outside JB Nightclub, 2 S’poreans Among Suspects Arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Buletin Malaysia on Facebook and Joekim Mako on Facebook.