Man in Thailand fatally attacks his boss with sledgehammer over alleged disrespectful criticism

Man killed his boss using sledgehammer over work criticism

Angered by his boss’ disrespectful criticism, a 54-year-old man in Chachoengsao Province, Thailand, allegedly killed his boss using a sledgehammer.

Police were alerted to the incident on Tuesday (9 Sept) evening at a construction worker dormitory.

Paramedics and rescue workers were also dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Victim suffered injuries to nose & left eye

Upon arrival, officials found the injured man, identified as Mr Wicha (name transliterated from Thai), 48, bleeding profusely, with a large wound on his nose and his left eye protruding.

He was rushed to the hospital but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The perpetrator, Mok, 54, was present at the scene when police arrived.

He later showed officers the steel hammer and sledgehammer he used for the attack.

Suspect said he was constantly criticised by the victim at work

Mok said the victim, who was his supervisor, ferried him to the worksite about four to five days ago.

However, Mr Wicha was never satisfied with Mok, no matter what he did. Although Mok was older, he had to endure constant swearing and criticism from his supervisor.

Mok tried to endure the treatment, but when Mr Wicha criticised him again that evening, it turned out to be the last straw.

The 54-year-old subsequently grabbed a hammer, walked over, and attacked his seated supervisor.

Police have taken Mok into custody for further questioning.

