Man in M’sia arrested after video of him hitting pet dog with sledgehammer goes viral

Man arrested for abusing dog with sledgehammer after it reportedly bit him

On Sunday (19 Jan), a video showing a Malaysian man swinging a sledgehammer at a dog went viral.

In the footage, the man is seen confronting the canine with a sledgehammer in hand, raising it above his head several times before slamming it down on the animal.

At one point, he even swings the sledgehammer horizontally, spinning in a full pirouette.

Meanwhile, the dog, tethered to the front gate of the home, bravely faces the man and keeps barking.

Man’s neighbour shares clip of abuse on Facebook

The clip was shared on the ‘Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better’ Facebook page by one of the man’s neighbours.

“This tenant living opposite my house tried to kill his dog just now,” the caption reads.

The neighbour mentioned contacting the police but felt little was done to address the situation.

“I feel hopeless and don’t know what to do,” said the neighbour.

Dog gets rescued, man gets arrested

According to The Star, the video was soon reported to the Ipoh Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

ISPCA President Ricky Soong confirmed the incident occurred on the evening of 19 Jan.

He explained that after the video ended, the man took the dog inside, and the animal’s barking ceased.

Mr Soong added: “I have lodged a report with the Veterinary Services Department (DVS), and I hope they take the necessary action.”

Fortunately, the dog was safely rescued by DVS and taken for further treatment.

The hammer used in the video was also seized by the police.

Ipoh District Police Chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Monday (20 Jan) at his home in Taman Ria, near Bercham.

He also stated that the suspect has a criminal history, with four prior criminal convictions and 17 narcotics-related offences.

The suspect reportedly claimed he struck the dog with the sledgehammer after it bit him.

