Man in M’sia slices cat open in gruesome footage, authorities appealing for information

Authorities appealing for information about man who sliced cat open in Malaysia

Warning: Some readers may find the photos and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A man in Malaysia is wanted by local authorities for allegedly slicing open a cat with a butcher knife.

The man, who is suspected to be of Myanmar nationality, was filmed committing the gruesome act by other onlookers.

The Malaysia Animal Association (MAA) has offered a financial reward to anyone with information on the perpetrator’s whereabouts.

Man filmed slicing cat open with knife

On Monday (24 June), the MAA released footage of the horrifying act in a Facebook post.

The man, who is believed to be an employee at a snack shop in Klang, Selangor, is seen crouched on the floor next to a motionless and bloodied cat.

As he says to the camera “hit, die, cut, eat”, the man proceeds to slice open the cat with the knife as another person holds the animal in place.

He proceeds to ask the person holding the cat: “Why are you scared, what are you scared of?”

The man subsequently makes a large incision on the cat, appearing to detach the animal’s skin from its flesh.

While doing so, the man is seen joyfully sticking his tongue out and smiling at the camera.

It is unclear if the cat was alive during the ordeal.

Authorities appeal for information

In a statement on Monday (24 June), the MAA have urged anyone with information regarding the man or the incident to come forwards.

“Friends, relatives, acquaintances, neighbors, or anyone in the country who has seen this man slaughtering the cat, please provide information to the Malaysian Animal Association,” the statement read.

The MAA also stated that it will be filing an official report with local authorities to investigate the incident.

The investigation will ultimately determine if the man slaughtered the cat for consumption, or out of enjoyment.

“If it is found that the cat was intentionally killed for social media content, the perpetrator must be brought to justice,” MAA stated.

In addition, MAA is offering a reward of RM3,000 (S$862) to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

