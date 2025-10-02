Man in Thailand smashes wife’s phone to stop her from transferring money to scammer

Man tries to stop wife from paying scammer by smashing her phone

A 59-year-old woman in Nakhon Phanom, Thailand has been repeatedly transferring money to whom she believed was a wealthy businessman.

Exasperated by her actions, her husband took to smashing her phone to discontinue her payments to the scammer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (30 Sept), when the woman attempted a 80,000 baht (S$3,180) transfer.

Wife convinced to ‘invest money’ by her alleged childhood friend

The 60-year-old husband explained that he had retired five years ago, entrusting his pension to his daughter who lives in Khon Kaen.

He later found out that his wife had secretly asked their daughter to transfer some of the money to her.

The woman revealed that she had been contacted by her childhood friend, who was now a wealthy businessman.

He had then apparently convinced her to invest in stocks.

Over several months, the woman had already transferred 200,000 baht (S$7,950) to the man.

She further claimed that he once transferred a profit of 4,500 baht (S$180) back to her.

Woman tries to transfer S$3,180 interest fee to scammer via phone

As she continued to “invest”, sending 40,000 to 50,000 baht (S$1,590 to S$1,990) with each transfer, the scammer alleged that her investment had grown to 20 million baht (S$794,000).

To access the funds from the Bank of Thailand, she was told she needed to pay an 80,000 baht (S$3,180) interest fee.

Suspicious, the husband confronted his wife and confiscated her phone to investigate.

During the struggle, he decided to smash the phone and called the police upon realising the seriousness of the situation.

Believed the man could help her pay off her debts

Despite her husband’s intervention, the woman continued to insist that the “businessman” was legitimate and that he could help her pay off her debts.

The husband informed the police that the total amount his wife had transferred was not limited to 200,000 baht (S$7,950), as he had already lost over 400,000 baht (S$15,900) himself.

When police asked the woman for her wealthy friend’s name, she claimed that she did not know.

The husband expressed concern that his wife still believed that this friend could help her clear her debts.

He is now holding on to her credit cards, and plans to visit the bank to temporarily freeze the accounts until his wife realises the truth.

Featured image adapted from Matichon Online and Channel 7 on YouTube.