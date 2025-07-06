Elderly man in Thailand loses over S$2K in scam after ordering sex doll online

Lonely 70-year-old man in Thailand loses over S$2K in online sex doll scam

A 70-year-old man in Udon Thani has filed a police complaint after falling victim to an online scam while trying to buy a silicone sex doll.

According to Thai news outlet Komchadluek, the man, identified as Mr Tony (pseudonym), had just returned to Thailand after working overseas for more than 30 years.

Living alone and feeling isolated, he searched online for a silicone companion doll to ease his loneliness — a solution that he felt was “normal” and less emotionally risky than traditional relationships.

Promotion price turns from S$787 to S$2,000

After searching online, Mr Tony found a Facebook page advertising “silicone love dolls shipped nationwide” and fell for one listed at 40,000 baht (S$1,575).

After chatting with the page admin, he was offered a promotion price of 20,000 baht (S$787) and made the first transfer on 26 June.

What started as a S$787 deal soon snowballed. The seller demanded additional payments for “shipping,” “customs”, and “insurance”.

They even claimed that they had been detained by the police at the port and needed money for a bail out, pressuring Mr Tony into transferring more.

In total, he paid over 51,000 baht (S$2,000), but never received the doll.

Eventually realised he had been scammed

Mr Tony later discovered that the ID card shared by the seller didn’t match the bank account used, and realised he had been scammed.

He promptly filed a report with Udon Thani’s cybercrime unit.

Mr Tony decided to go public with his story, saying that it was not an embarrassing matter.

He noted that, since he lived alone, it was a way to cope with loneliness, and it’s considered normal in other countries.

He hopes his experience will warn others about similar scams preying on the elderly and lonely.

Featured image adapted from Komchadluek.