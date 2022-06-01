Elderly Man Allegedly Spies On Helpers With Binoculars At Jurong East, Behaviour Gets Called Out

Elderly Man Accused Of Spying On Helpers From Jurong East Overhead Bridge On Sundays

On Sundays, many helpers get to enjoy a day off work and can often be seen chilling with friends around Singapore.

While there is nothing out of the ordinary about that, a lady recently spotted an elderly man allegedly spying on them at an open field in Jurong East.

Whenever she passed by on Sundays, she would often see him sitting on an overhead bridge, watching them with a pair of binoculars.

The lady, Ms Huang, decided to expose his unbecoming behaviour to the local Chinese press, saying that helpers deserve their privacy too.

Man spies on helpers and migrant workers for months

According to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Huang would travel to her mum’s house in Jurong East every Sunday.

However, since the start of the year, she’s been seeing an elderly man sitting at a corner of an overboard bridge near Block 114 Jurong East Street 13.

The man would always be holding a pair of binoculars, looking down at the field directly in front of Chinese Garden MRT Station.

Whenever he notices someone passing by, however, he would put down his pair of binoculars.

At first, Ms Huang did not think much about his behaviour, but she started finding it strange when it went on for several months.

Woman calls out his behaviour

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Huang shared that on Sundays, there would be quite a few helpers and migrant workers having a picnic or playing football on the field.

She claimed that the elderly man was “obviously” spying on them.

It is believed that he is trying to look out for intimate behaviour between helpers and migrant workers on dates.

Ms Huang noted that when helpers and workers are not on the field, the elderly man would not be there either, further reinforcing the theory.

She added that he also does not show up at the bridge if it rains.

Ms Huang expressed that helpers and migrant workers also have the right to their privacy. Thus, she felt it was wrong for the man to observe them like that without their knowledge.

She called out his behaviour, saying that she can no longer watch this go on, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Man claims he is not violating anyone’s privacy

According to The New Paper, when reporters approached the man, he denied spying on the helpers and migrant workers.

Furthermore, he said that the field is a public area. Therefore, no one can consider his actions an invasion of anyone’s privacy.

After all, he continued, he isn’t using the binoculars to look into others’ homes.

Helpers and migrant workers told Shin Min Daily News that they were not aware that the elderly man had been watching them.

Crosses the boundaries of decency

We can only imagine how uncomfortable it would be to feel someone’s watchful gaze on us as we go about our day.

Technically speaking, while it may not be illegal to watch people in a public area, the elderly man’s behaviour does seem to cross some boundaries.

Even though he may sound unrepentant for now, hopefully, he will soon come to that realisation on his own without the need for some serious intervention.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Shin Min Daily News.