Man in Thailand beaten & stabbed to death over earlier dispute, attackers ignore wife’s pleas for mercy

Two men arrested after 49-year-old beaten and stabbed to death outside home

A 49-year-old man in Thailand was beaten and stabbed to death outside his home as his wife looked on and pleaded for his life.

Police were alerted at about 8.57pm on Monday (16 Feb) to a fatal assault outside a house in Non Daeng district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Officers arrived to find a large pool of blood on the road outside the residence.

The victim, identified as Akkarachai Kaewkla, had already been taken to Non Daeng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Medical examinations found he had sustained blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the abdomen.

Suspects allegedly returned after earlier altercation

On Tuesday morning (17 Feb), police arrested two suspects from the same village: Mr Somchai, 50, and Mr Supphakorn, 62.

Both were taken back to the scene to re-enact the incident as part of the investigation.

According to police, the suspects admitted they had argued with Mr Akkarachai earlier that evening.

At around 8pm, they returned to his house and called him outside to talk.

His 51-year-old wife, Kruawan Thongdeenok, who serves as an assistant village head, followed him out.

Wife knelt and begged attackers to stop

Mrs Kruawan told investigators that the two men attacked her husband with a long hooked knife and a wooden stick.

She said she knelt and begged them to stop, but they ignored her and continued slashing and beating him until he collapsed motionless.

The pair then left the scene and returned to their homes.

Dispute reportedly stemmed from incident 2 days earlier

Investigations indicate the conflict began on 14 Feb at the victim’s cassava plantation.

Mr Somchai had reportedly attempted to intervene in a quarrel between Mr Akkarachai and his wife.

The victim allegedly told him not to interfere in family matters and punched him, causing injury.

Police believe Mr Somchai harboured resentment over the incident and returned two days later with Mr Supphakorn to confront the victim.

When the discussion escalated, the confrontation turned fatal.

Charged with intentional homicide and weapons offences

Officers have seized the hooked knife and wooden stick believed to have been used in the attack.

The two men have been charged with intentional homicide and carrying weapons in a public place without permission.

The case will be forwarded to prosecutors and the court for further legal proceedings.

