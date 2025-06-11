Man in Thailand fatally stabs girlfriend 31 times after finding out she had a husband

Man stabs girlfriend over 30 times after he discovered that she already had husband

A man in Thailand flew into a violent rage and fatally stabbed his girlfriend over 30 times in a convenience store after he allegedly discovered she had been married the whole time.

The brutal incident happened on Tuesday (10 June) in Phitsanulok Province, where police found the woman, 43-year-old Ratchada (name transliterated from Thai), lying motionless with 31 stab wounds across her body.

The perpetrator was identified as Wuttipong, a 50-year-old singer at a famous restaurant in the city.

After the stabbing, Wuttipong reportedly lashed out at villagers who tried to help the victim, before police officers arrived and subdued him.

He was taken into custody immediately after.

Murder allegedly driven by stress, betrayal and anger

Investigations revealed that Wuttipong and Ratchada were romantically involved until he allegedly discovered she was already married.

To make matters worse, Wuttipong had also recently found out he had been diagnosed with both HIV and cancer, which reportedly drove him into a state of emotional and mental breakdown.

Fueled by betrayal and rage, Wuttipong rode his motorbike to the convenience store where Ratchada worked and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her repeatedly until she collapsed and died on the spot.

A neighbour, 55-year-old Mr Chuti, who lives next to the victim’s house, said he heard a commotion and rushed over, only to witness the gruesome murder unfold before his eyes.

Police have since filed a charge of intentional homicide and are continuing investigations. Evidence is being gathered to prepare for further legal action.

Also read: 14-year-old student stabbed to death during knife battle at Thailand wedding



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from North Now on Facebook and เมฆ บินข่าว on Facebook.