Man in Taiwan fatally stabs sister after being excluded from family’s trust

Man stabs sisters after being left out of family’s trust, older sister dies from severe injuries

A 44-year-old man in Sanchong District, New Taipei City, has been arrested after he attacked his two sisters over a family inheritance dispute, killing the older sibling and injuring the younger.

According to The Liberty Times, the conflict erupted on 28 Oct when the siblings met to discuss a trust their 90-year-old mother had established.

The NT$10 million (S$421,000) trust listed only the two sisters as beneficiaries, leaving their brother — identified as Chen (transliterated) — out.

Chen, who had reportedly been heavily involved in his mother’s daily care, felt deeply wronged by the decision.

Man storms sister’s home with knife, kills older sibling

Furious over his exclusion, Chen grabbed a knife at his home, headed to his sister’s house, and started the attack.

The older sister, who had recently returned from the United States, was stabbed in the chest. She was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

His younger sister was also injured in the attack but survived. Chen’s wife tried to intervene but was also slashed on her left palm.

Neighbours expressed disbelief at the incident, as Chen had been known for his good character and dedication to his mother’s care.

They described him as a kind, friendly, and respectful individual, which made his violent actions all the more shocking.

Charged with murder & attempted murder

The police arrested Chen shortly after the incident. He was charged with murder and attempted murder and is facing legal proceedings.

The court will decide on the sentencing, though the severity of the crime could result in significant penalties.

