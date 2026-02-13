Elderly man stands on chevron markings along TPE, sparks concern among netizens

Elderly man spotted standing in the middle of TPE as cars speed by

Motorists travelling along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Tuesday (10 Feb) morning were left confused and concerned by the appearance of an elderly man on the road.

The man was seen standing still on the chevron markings as multiple cars drove past at high speeds.

Dashcam footage of the incident was posted onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, where many netizens expressed their concern over the safety of both the man, as well as drivers.

Elderly man stands in the middle of expressway

In the video, the elderly man can be seen standing at the tip of the chevron markings separating the main expressway and Exit 2.

He seemed unfazed despite the multiple cars passing him by.

It is unclear how the man ended up at that spot on the road, or how long he was standing there for.

The driver who submitted the dashcam footage said that the elderly man’s behaviour was “incredibly dangerous, senseless, and risky”.

They also noted the possibility of “innocent drivers and riders who might potentially hit him and get charged”.

Netizens concerned for safety of elderly man

Most netizens were relatively sympathetic, with many theorising that the man may be suffering from dementia.

Another commenter shared that they had encountered a similar incident in the past. They claimed to have sent the said individual to the police station at 3am.

One Facebook user also highlighted that instead of “shaming” the elderly man, the driver should have been more compassionate.

