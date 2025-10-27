Man stands in middle of Yishun road, seemingly gestures for cars to run him over

Man on Yishun road urges cars to hit him, arrested under Mental Health Act

Drivers along Yishun Avenue 2 were met with a startling sight on Sunday (26 Oct) afternoon: a man standing in the middle of the road, seemingly asking to be hit by passing vehicles.

The incident allegedly occurred at around 4.12pm and was captured in footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page.

In the video, a camcar and a white car can be seen travelling towards Khatib MRT station.

Man seen gesturing for cars to drive into him

As the vehicles neared a bus stop, a man dressed in black could be seen standing in the middle lane.

He gestured for the white car to move towards him, but the driver slowed down instead.

The man then turned his attention to the camcar, walking into the leftmost lane and appearing to signal for the driver to run him over.

Taking the opportunity, the white car drove past, while the camcar came to a complete stop.

On a nearby grass patch, a pedestrian shouted at the man to get off the road.

In response, he waved dismissively before returning to the roadside, allowing traffic to resume.

Netizens urge empathy amid jokes about Yishun

Many commenters cracked the usual jokes about Yishun, calling it just another typical day in the neighbourhood.

However, some expressed concern for the man’s wellbeing.

“Can laugh all you want, but clearly this guy needs some help,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another suggested that his actions may have been the result of stress.

Man arrested under Mental Health Act

The police confirmed to MS News that they received a call for assistance along 201 Yishun Avenue 2 at about 4.20pm that day.

A 53-year-old man was subsequently arrested under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

No injuries were reported.

