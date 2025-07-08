Man in Thailand arrested for stealing nurses’ underwear, sniffs them until ‘scent wears off’

Science teacher busted for stealing nurses’ underwear, says he has ‘soft spot’ for them

A 36-year-old man in Thailand has been arrested for stealing nurses’ undergarments and uniforms, claiming he had a long-time obsession with them.

The suspect, referred to as Noi (pseudonym), who worked as a science teacher, reportedly stole the items from a nurses’ dormitory in Buriram Province, according to Thai outlet Workpoint News.

Nurses kept losing undergarments from clotheslines

The investigation began after nurses from Lahan Sai Hospital and another nearby clinic noticed their panties, bras, and uniforms mysteriously vanishing from shared dorm clotheslines.

On 18 June, after receiving multiple complaints, authorities set up hidden CCTV cameras.

Footage soon showed Noi arriving at the dorm in a pickup truck with no number plates, scaling the wall, and making off with underwear and uniforms under the cover of darkness.

He struck again on 28 June, unaware he was already being tracked. Police quickly moved in and arrested him.

Confessed to stealing underwear because he ‘liked nurses’

During questioning, Noi confessed to the thefts, saying he had always had a “soft spot” for nurses but had no chance to interact with them in person, so he resorted to stealing their clothes instead.

He admitted to sniffing the garments until the scent wore off, after which he would burn the items. The remaining pieces were found stored in his suitcase at home.

A raid of his home in Non Din Daeng District uncovered a stash of over 10 pieces of women’s undergarments and nurse uniforms, including a full pink nurse gown.

Police also recovered underwear allegedly taken from Romklao School and Non Din Daeng Hospital, suggesting he had struck at multiple locations.

Tested positive for meth use

In addition to the theft, Noi tested positive for methamphetamine. He has now been charged with nighttime theft on government property, possession of stolen goods, and illegal drug use.

Authorities also revealed that Noi had been previously arrested in 2019 for a similar offence.

He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Featured image adapted from Thairath on YouTube and Daily News.