Man in Vietnam steals helmets from couples as revenge for his own breakup

Heartbroken man steals helmets from couples after his breakup

In a bizarre case of heartbreak-fuelled crime, a 21-year-old man in central Vietnam turned to stealing motorcycle helmets from couples after a recent breakup, claiming it was his way of getting “revenge”.

Duong Quang Thien and his 20-year-old friend, Mai Thanh Quyet, have been charged with property theft, police said on Monday (19 May).

Authorities noted that while the thefts did not result in significant monetary losses, the behaviour was disturbing and needed to be addressed firmly to prevent copycat incidents.

Heartbroken man steals helmets from romantic hotspots with friend

Consumed by post-breakup anger, Thien persuaded Quyet to join him in targeting romantic hotspots — places where young couples would gather, according to Vietnamese news outlet VnExpress.

At these locations, the pair would steal helmets left on parked motorcycles.

Their spree came to an end last Saturday (17 May) night, when they were caught red-handed by police while attempting to stash stolen helmets near the popular “Love Bridge” in Truong Quang Trong Ward, Quang Ngai City.

During questioning, the pair admitted to stealing helmets on more than 10 occasions. They also said it was their form of “revenge on couples in love.”

Also read: Man allegedly steals helmet & side mirrors from motorcycles parked in Changi Airport, charged in court



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from VnExpress.