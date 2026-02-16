Man enters closed café at CIMB Plaza on weekend, steals S$368 from cash register

Man enters closed Local Coffee People outlet at CIMB Plaza and takes S$368 from cash register

A man was captured on CCTV entering a closed café and stealing S$368 from its cash register in a brazen daytime theft.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at the Local Coffee People outlet in CIMB Plaza at about 9.55am on 7 Feb.

The outlet does not operate on weekends.

Steals cash from register, stuffs it into bag

The surveillance footage, later submitted by the café’s owner to @sgfollowsall on Instagram and reposted on 9 Feb, shows the sequence of events.

In the video, a man in a baseball cap and dressed in black is seen lingering outside the outlet.

After a brief pause, he enters through a side entrance and makes his way behind the counter.

He squats in front of the cash register and appears to pry it open.

He then removes several stacks of dollar notes, leaving the coins untouched, and places the cash into a backpack worn in front of him.

The man subsequently heads to the back of the store and later re-emerges holding what appears to be a tool.

He attempts to force open several cupboards beneath the counter but fails to gain access.

Before leaving, he closes the register and cabinets, then exits the shop.

Police report lodged over bold daytime theft

Describing the act as brazen, Local Coffee People owner Mr Ng, 43, told Shin Min Daily News that the outlet has been operating at CIMB Plaza for seven to eight years and this was the first such incident.

The café was closed over the weekend, which gave the suspect an opportunity to enter.

The theft only came to light on 9 Feb, when staff arrived to open the store and noticed signs that the cash register had been forced open.

They later discovered that S$368 in cash was missing and immediately informed management.

In addition to the stolen cash, the lock of the register was damaged and had to be replaced.

Mr Ng said he did not expect someone to commit theft in broad daylight, adding that the footage was released to remind other business owners to remain vigilant.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Pao Fan Hawker’s Earnings In Cash Register Get Stolen, He Regrets Leaving Them There Overnight

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram and @localcoffeepeople on Instagram.