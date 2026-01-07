Groom-to-be in M’sia dies weeks before wedding after being stung by wasps nesting in AC

Malaysian man dies after being stung by wasps while cleaning house in preparation for his wedding

A 29-year-old man in Malaysia tragically died after being stung by wasps while preparing his home for his wedding later this month.

The incident took place on 30 Dec last year in Kampung Sungai Semungkis, Batu 14, just days before Mr Abdul Hamid Mohd Taufek’s upcoming nuptials.

Wasp nest found in air conditioning unit

Mr Abdul, who was preparing his house for the event, had opened the outdoor air conditioning unit to await a technician’s service when he was stung.

The sting came from ground wasps that had nested in the compressor of the air conditioner, reports Malaysia’s Berita Harian.

According to his friend, Mr Khairul Affendi Rahim, Mr Abdul had just completed his prayers when he went outside to continue cleaning the house.

He was stung by the wasps, which led him to rush to a neighbour’s house for help.

Emergency treatment proves unsuccessful

However, shortly after, Mr Abdul fainted and was swiftly taken to the Batu 14 Health Clinic.

Despite efforts to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 30 minutes, he was sadly pronounced dead at the clinic at 3pm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr Abdul’s history of sinus issues and seafood allergies may have triggered a severe allergic reaction, possibly causing anaphylaxis and ultimately leading to his death.

Remembered as devout community member

Mr Abdul was set to marry his fiancée on 23 Jan.

He was remembered by his community as a devout individual and a leader at his local surau, where he had served as the third Imam.

He was also known for his active involvement in village activities.

Before his death, Mr Abdul made a poignant request for his friends in the village’s traditional drum group to wear all-white outfits for his wedding, a detail that now stands as a bittersweet reminder of his life.

Mr Abdul’s passing has left his family and community in shock as they mourn the loss of a young man full of promise.

Also read: Man stung to death by hornets in Sembawang: Nest could’ve been attacked, case deemed a misadventure



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.