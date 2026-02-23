Man filmed throwing cat from bridge in Philippines, says he thought it was dead

Viral video shows man throwing cat from bridge, NGO vows to press charges

A disturbing video showing a man throwing a cat off a bridge in Indang, Cavite, has gone viral, sparking outrage across the Philippines.

The footage, shared online by an unidentified user, shows a man picking up a white cat from the road before tossing it over the side of a bridge.

In the clip, the cat plunges from a considerable height, hitting part of the structure before landing on a grassy area below.

The animal appears motionless after the impact.

According to GMA News, authorities later confirmed that the incident took place on 17 Feb.

Animal welfare group launches rescue effort

“I saw the incident on Facebook when I was tagged by animal rescuers,” said Tirzah Lim, president of Humane Philippines, an animal welfare organisation. “I immediately investigated because I was horrified by what the man did to the cat.”

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) initially received reports that the cat might still be alive.

Although an early search with the help of local authorities failed to locate the animal, Ms Lim later shared an update that a cat had been rescued and brought to a veterinary clinic.

“The cat is traumatised,” Ms Lim revealed. “I expected it to have severe injuries, but the vet said it was okay.”

Identity of rescued cat not confirmed

The veterinarian clarified that it has not been confirmed whether the rescued cat is the same one seen in the viral video. Its rescuers said the feline suffered joint trauma, which caused inflammation, but it is not certain if it was related to the incident. Additionally, the cat they rescued was not pregnant. Humane Philippines initially said that the cat involved was pregnant, based on reports they had received. “Maybe it just looked fat,” said Ms Lim, ABS-CBN reported.

Suspect claims he thought cat was dead

According to Balitambayan, the suspect was identified as a college freshman, whom the Indang town mayor had reportedly clarified was not a minor.

After being identified, the suspect appeared before the police. He claimed that he saw the cat get run over by a vehicle and threw it from the bridge, believing it was dead.

The man had asked for forgiveness for his mistake and said he was prepared to face the charges against him.

NGO to file charges against suspect

Humane Philippines said it will file a case against the suspect under Republic Act 8485, also known as the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, which prohibits cruelty to animals.

The NGO will formally file the case with the help of the mayor on Monday (23 Feb), GMA News reported.