Man snips fur off community cat in Everton Park, leaves bald patches on its coat

Man snips fur off community cat in Everton Park, gives chase when he escapes

A man bizarrely attacked a beloved community cat in Everton Park by snipping clumps of fur from his back.

In CCTV footage posted on the Instagram account of the male cat named Timmy, the man was also seen chasing the feline after he escaped his clutches.

Man wore gloves & carried a pair of scissors

The incident took place at 5.28pm last Saturday (7 Feb), said an Instagram post written by the owner of a bakery next to Timmy’s usual sleeping spot.

The “unsolicited haircut” took place across six minutes while she was busy in the kitchen, she added.

Footage showed a young man in a brown T-shirt and grey berms approaching Timmy while he was taking an afternoon nap.

He seemed already prepared, wearing gloves on both hands and holding a pair of scissors.

Man snips Everton Park cat’s fur, cat tries to fend him off

The man proceeded to hold Timmy down with his left hand and snip his fur with the scissors in his right hand.

But he had to withdraw his hands quickly a few times as the cat presumably tried to fend off the attacker.

This failed to deter him, though, as he continued cutting fur off Timmy despite the cat’s struggles.

Man chases after cat after he escapes

Finally, Timmy managed to escape his grasp and ran into the courtyard.

The man gave chase and caught him again, then continued to cut more fur. Some passers-by were seen in the video, including a man pushing a baby in a stroller.

But Timmy wriggled free again and ran further into the grass patch.

At this point, the man returned to Timmy’s sleeping spot to dust off his scissors, then tried to go after Timmy again.

He finally left after the cat ran to hide inside the drain.

Everton Park cat has bald patches where fur was cut off

Timmy’s carer said the attacker left clumps of fur all over his basket.

More fur littered the corridor, suggesting that the man’s intention was not to collect fur.

The attack also left obvious bald patches across Timmy’s coat, marking the spots where his fur was cut off.

Some of the cuts were very close to his skin, which would have split open if they were any closer.

Timmy’s whiskers on the left side were also cut off, along with the fur on his left cheek, showing how close the scissors were to his face.

Authorities notified, cat now staying at someone’s house

Thankfully, Timmy was not injured and is recovering from the incident, his carer said.

She has notified the authorities about the incident and brought Timmy to her house to rest on a spare chair on Saturday night.

On Sunday (8 Feb), she updated that Timmy will stay indoors at night.

In a TikTok video where she also posted the footage, she revealed that the cat is staying at someone’s house and is “safe from the crazy world”.

She urged netizens to help find out who the man is and Timmy loves his community and doesn’t deserve such treatment.

Man repeatedly spat into cat’s sleeping spot last May

This is not the first time that Timmy endured abusive behaviour for no reason.

In May last year, a man was caught on CCTV spitting into his sleeping spot at about 4am every morning.

MS News has reached out to the National Parks Board (NParks) for more information about the incident.

