Man Allegedly Throws Stones At Moving Cars In Simei, Authorities Urged To Take Action

Man Allegedly Throws Stones At Cars Along Simei Avenue On 12 Dec

Drivers in Singapore are well aware of the dangers on the road, but not many may be privy to the ones that lie just by the sidewalk.

On Monday (12 Dec), a TikTok user uploaded a video allegedly showing a man throwing stones at moving cars along Simei Avenue.

Chucking the objects with some vigour, the man seemingly hit two cars vehicles before walking off.

It also appears that he was rather selective with his targets, only aiming at silver cars.

Man carefully picks victims and throws stones

The 14-second clip was first uploaded to TikTok by user @beccasnapss on 12 Dec, showing the stone-throwing man in action.

In the clip, a man dressed in a black singlet apparently held several stones in his palm while hiding behind a large tree along Simei Avenue, just across the road from Changi General Hospital.

He would then periodically peer over at the upcoming traffic, seemingly looking for his next victim.

After letting one or two cars pass him, he then loaded up what looks to be a stone in his hand before launching it at a silver SUV.

His next victim was a silver hatchback, which seemed to brake after sensing the stone’s impact.

He then hurled one last stone before circling around the tree and away from the scene.

OP hands video to authorities as evidence

Concerned netizens have urged the authorities to take action on the matter, with many pointing out how he needs to be stopped before a more severe accident occurs.

One TikTok user commended the OP for filming the incident as it may help affected drivers down the line.

In another comment, the OP said she has lodged a police report and provided footage of the incident.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information regarding the matter and will update the article accordingly.

If you happen to drive frequently near Simei, be careful next time you’re in the area. We hope the police get to the bottom of this incident soon for everyone’s safety.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @beccasnapss on TikTok.