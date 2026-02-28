Man in Taiwan ignores tinnitus for 3 years, later diagnosis reveals Stage 3 Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Man diagnosed with rare cancer after ignoring tinnitus for 3 years

A 50-year-old man in Taiwan was diagnosed with Stage 3 Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC) after experiencing tinnitus for three years.

Mr Lin (name transliterated from Mandarin) sought medical attention for persistent ringing in his left ear and declining hearing.

He initially dismissed it as simple hearing loss, but an endoscopic examination later revealed a tumour in his nasopharynx.

After being referred to Dajian General Hospital in Miaoli City for an MRI scan, he was diagnosed with the rare cancer which affects the area behind the nose and above the back of the throat.

Local reports state that the cancer cells had already metastasised to the cervical lymph nodes in his neck.

Doctor says NPC is somewhat common in Taiwan

Dr Chang Fu-di (name transliterated from Mandarin), Director of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Dajian General Hospital, noted that NPC is quite common in Taiwan.

According to the 2023 Cancer Registry data from the Health Promotion Administration (HPA), more than 1,400 new cases are diagnosed annually in Taiwan, reports Taiwanese outlet the Epoch Times.

More than 40% of patients are diagnosed too late to be cured.

The condition exhibits a male-to-female ratio of approximately 3:1, with peak incidence occurring among men aged 40 to 55.

Symptoms linked to NPC

The nasopharynx sits deep behind the nose and just below the base of the skull, meaning it cannot be seen or felt during a standard physical exam.

Dr Chang urges the public to be alert if the following symptoms appear:

Ear Abnormalities: One-sided tinnitus, hearing loss, or otitis media caused by the tumour obstructing the Eustachian tube.

Nasal Symptoms: Nasal congestion, nosebleeds, or blood-streaked discharge.

Neck Swelling: Approximately 70% to 80% of patients experience swollen lymph nodes in the neck due to metastasis.

Neurological Symptoms: If the tumour invades the skull base, it may cause headaches, blurred/double vision, or facial numbness.

Due to its location, Radiation Therapy is the primary treatment for NPC, often combined with Chemotherapy depending on the clinical stage.

For Mr Lin, his condition is now under control after three years of treatment.

Early detection is key, says Taiwan doctor

Dr Chang highlighted that the most likely cause of NPC is the Epstein-Barr (EB) virus infection — a type of herpes virus that spreads easily through saliva and other bodily fluids.

Other contributing factors include family genetics, long-term smoking, frequent consumption of cured/pickled foods or salted fish, and environmental exposure to formaldehyde or wood dust.

“NPC is not a terminal illness,” said Dr Chang, who emphasised that early detection and treatment is absolutely key.

He urges anyone experiencing persistent tinnitus or neck lumps to seek professional medical evaluation immediately.

Also read: Man in China gets oral ulcers monthly for years, becomes blind in 1 eye after stopping medication

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Liberty Times News.