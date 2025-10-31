Man in China gets oral ulcers monthly for years, becomes blind in 1 eye after stopping medication

36-year-old man goes blind in one eye after ignoring treatment

A 36-year-old man in Xi’an, China, has gone blind in his right eye after stopping medication for oral ulcers, which he had been suffering from for over 20 years, reports Chinese media Weihai News.

Mr Li, the patient, had been dealing with recurring oral ulcers every month for years.

He often attributed the pain to “heat” in the body.

However, five years ago, Mr Li started experiencing blurred vision, redness, and pain in both eyes, accompanied by another episode of severe oral ulcers.

A doctor’s visit revealed that he had Behçet’s disease and uveitis, which causes inflammation in many parts of the body, including the eyes.

While the cause of the disease is unknown, it is believed to be an autoimmune disorder.

Loses eyesight in right eye, vision in left eye rapidly declines

Following treatment, Mr Li’s symptoms gradually eased and the condition was brought under control.

However, after feeling better, Mr Li stopped taking his medication.

In the following years, he only intermittently took steroids.

However, he did not have regular follow-ups, and failed to adhere to the treatment.

Mr Li reportedly lost vision in his right eye three months ago.

Meanwhile, the condition of his left eye also began to decline rapidly.

Optic nerve severely damaged due to prolonged inflammation, doctor says

An ophthalmologist at Xi’an City People’s Hospital attributed his blindness to “severe ocular inflammation and secondary glaucoma caused by a relapse of Behçet’s disease”.

Mr Li has received emergency treatment at the hospital’s Rheumatology and Immunology Department.

However, due to prolonged inflammation and repeated flare-ups, the optic nerve in his right eye was severely damaged.

As such, doctors could not restore his vision in that eye.

Fortunately, Mr Li’s left eye received timely intervention.

Following combined therapy, his vision significantly improved.

