Half-naked man gets trapped inside MRT pillar in M’sia while allegedly trying to steal cables

Man trying to steal MRT cables in Malaysia ended up trapped inside concrete pillar

A man attempting to steal MRT cables in the middle of the night got trapped after climbing up the track’s concrete pillar, forcing firefighters to mount a rescue.

The incident happened around 2am on Wednesday (10 Sept) in front of the TTDI Fire and Rescue Station in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.

Online footage shows the man, who appeared to be half-naked, lying in the small, cramped space within the structure of the viaduct.

Man was allegedly attempting to steal cables

According to Malaysia’s Nanyang Business Daily, the 30-year-old man was trapped inside the concrete pillar and had to be rescued by 12 firefighters using a hydraulic aerial ladder.

Fortunately, he was brought down from the structure unharmed. He was later handed over to the police for investigation.

Initial police findings suggest he had tried to steal cables, which led to him becoming stuck inside the pillar.

Netizens wonder how man climbed up pillar

After the video went viral, several netizens expressed curiosity, wondering how the man got up there in the first place.

Many found the incident amusing, with one netizen jokingly asking whether the man was Spider-Man, considering how he found a way to climb up the tall pillar.

