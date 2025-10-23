Man dies in Thailand after vape explodes in his face, causing severe mouth & chest injuries

The explosion of the vape's battery caused severe damage to his lungs and heart.

23 Oct 2025, 5:12 pm

Man dies after vape device explodes in his face

A 47-year-old man was found dead in Nong Bua Lamphu, Thailand, after his vape device reportedly exploded in his face.

Source: สภ. เมืองหนองบัวลำภู on Facebook

According to a police statement on Facebook, officers received a report of the incident at around 9.20am on Saturday (18 Oct).

The deceased, a resident of Na Kham Hai Subdistrict, was discovered lying near his motorcycle at a spillway in Ban Kut Chim village.

Went fishing before being found dead

Police investigations revealed that the man had finished his work shift at around 6am and returned home for breakfast.

He then took his fishing gear and went out fishing before being found lifeless near his motorcycle.

Source: สภ. เมืองหนองบัวลำภู on Facebook

Autopsy reveals extensive internal injuries

A detailed forensic examination found multiple severe injuries to his mouth, left hand, and chest.

Embedded in his wounds were several fragments of metal believed to be parts of the vape device’s exploded battery.

Source: สภ. เมืองหนองบัวลำภู on Facebook

The forensic findings confirmed that the explosion of the battery caused severe internal injuries, including extensive damage to his lungs and heart.

The inside and outside of his mouth were torn apart by the blast, and traces of soot and burn marks were found in his mouth and on his left hand.

No bullets or other signs of assault were found in the body.

Authorities expressed their deepest condolences to the man’s family and used the case to warn the public about the hidden dangers of vape devices.

They cautioned that lithium batteries used in e-cigarettes can malfunction and explode without warning, leading to serious or even fatal injuries.

Featured image adapted from สภ. เมืองหนองบัวลำภู on Facebook.

Thanawut Fasaisirinan
Thanawut Fasaisirinan
