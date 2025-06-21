Worker in M’sia dies after tyre explodes in his face while being inflated

20-year-old tyre shop worker in Malaysia killed after tyre explodes in his face

A tragic workplace accident has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man in Malaysia’s Sabah state — a tyre suddenly exploded while being inflated, fatally injuring him.

The incident occurred at about 4pm on Saturday (21 June) at a tyre shop in the town of Keningau, where Mr Alizaer Iddin had been working, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The force of blast as tyre explodes strikes victim in the face

Keningau District Police Chief Yampil Anak Garai said the victim’s colleague saw the man inflating a tyre when it suddenly burst.

The types were for a 10-tonne truck, reported the Sabah Post.

The force of the blast hit him directly in the face.

No evidence of foul play found

CCTV footage reviewed by the police confirmed that the tyre exploded as it was being inflated, and the high-pressure impact struck the victim in his head.

“The injuries to the victim’s head are believed to have been caused by the blast pressure from the tyre explosion,” said the police chief.

As such, no evidence of foul play was found after an inspection of the body.

The victim’s body was later sent to Keningau Hospital for a post-mortem.

