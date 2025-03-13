Man in Taiwan ends up in hospital after getting 20cm vibrator stuck inside rectum during sex

Man gets 20cm vibrator lodged inside rectum while having sex

A 24-year-old man from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, landed in the emergency room with severe abdominal pain — only to discover that a 20cm vibrator was lodged deep inside his rectum.

On 13 Feb, the man consulted Dr Chen Chih-Yi (name transliterated from Chinese), a colorectal surgeon at E-Da Hospital, revealing that he had engaged in sexual activity with his partner the previous night, reports Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

However, after the act, he felt an unusual sensation and realised something was stuck inside him.

His partner had left immediately, leaving him to deal with the pain and discomfort alone.

The man spent the entire night attempting to remove the object but failed.

X-ray reveals vibrator lodged deep in the colon

Upon examination, Dr Chen identified a hard mass inside the patient’s anus. An X-ray confirmed the presence of a long, rod-shaped object measuring between 15 and 20cm, which had travelled up to the sigmoid colon.

He explained that retrieving smooth-surfaced adult toys can be particularly difficult, often requiring surgery under anaesthesia. However, due to a shortage of medical staff, the man faced a possible two-day wait for an operation.

With his consent, the medical team decided to proceed with an emergency extraction in the ER.

Vibrator removed while still switched on

Remarkably, the man remained calm throughout the procedure, enabling doctors to use forceps, typically used in obstetrics, to extract the vibrator carefully.

Dr Chen recalled that the device was “still slightly vibrating”.

The medical staff were equally astonished that the device’s battery had lasted all night.

Doctor issues warning on inserting objects during sex

Dr Chen stressed the importance of safety when engaging in sexual activities, particularly when inserting foreign objects into the body.

He warned that even when using sex toys, improper use can lead to serious health risks. Fortunately, in this case, the vibrator did not cause a bowel perforation — which happens when there is a hole in the wall of the small intestine or large intestine.

Had a rupture occurred, the man could have developed peritonitis, a life-threatening condition involving the inflammation of the abdominal lining.

In severe cases, such complications may necessitate a colostomy, leaving the patient with long-term medical consequences.

Featured image adapted from ETtoday.