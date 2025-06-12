Man walks over 700km across Thailand with one set of clothes in effort to overcome cannabis addiction

Man embarks on 700km walk across Thailand to quit his cannabis habit

Overcoming cannabis addiction isn’t easy — but one man in Thailand is proving just how far determination can take you.

Unable to shake his cannabis cravings, a 46-year-old man named Mr Piya has embarked on an epic 700km trek on foot from Ratchaburi to Chiang Mai, vowing to beat his addiction once and for all.

Walking across Thailand to break free from cannabis

According to Bangkok Post, Mr Piya, who had been struggling to shake his dependency on cannabis, decided to walk across Thailand in a bid to reclaim his life.

Carrying only one set of clothes, he survives by collecting and selling empty cans to afford food. For shelter, he sleeps in temples, roadside huts, or even police stations.

Despite the hardship, Mr Piya draws strength from his 74-year-old mother and sister, who call him regularly to encourage him on his journey.

Officials stepped in to help & replace broken phone

On 9 June (Monday), after 20 days on the road and over 400km walked, officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Regions 5 and 6, along with healthcare workers and local authorities, met Mr Piya at a rest stop in Sukhothai.

Moved by his story, they treated his foot injuries, gave him pain relief medication, food and water, and even replaced his damaged mobile phone so he could stay in touch with his family.

Man once addicted to multiple substances, now on a mission to start over

Mr Piya shared that he had once been addicted to multiple drugs, but had since quit all of them, except cannabis.

Spurred by the impact his addiction had on his loved ones, he is determined to turn over a new leaf. Each step of the journey, he says, brings him closer to a fresh start and a chance to find employment.

He also said he’s using the criticism and doubt from others as fuel to stay focused on his recovery.

Officials praised him for his grit and perseverance, describing his walk as a “positive and powerful example” in the fight against addiction.

