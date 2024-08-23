Crow follows man along crossing & perches on his shoulder, Internet dubs him S’pore’s Itachi

Man walks crow along pedestrian crossing in Singapore

On Friday (23 Aug), the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page posted an amusing video involving an unlikely friendship between a man and a crow.

The clip showed the man, dressed in casual attire and carrying a blue backpack, walking along a pedestrian crossing in Singapore.

Seemingly on cue, the crow flies into frame and lands a few steps behind the man.

He looks at it, then beckons for the black bird to follow him, which it did.

The video then cuts to another clip, showing the crow planted safely on the man’s left shoulder as the two climb a flight of stairs.

It’s unclear where or when the video was taken.

Netizens reference crow-related characters

After watching the 14-second video, many Facebook users flocked to the comments to speculate the relationship between the mysterious pedestrian and the crow.

Some were amused by the sight, comparing the man to popular fictional characters, such as the Naruto series’ Itachi, who had the ability to summon crows.

Some referenced Eric Draven, the superhero and protagonist of ‘The Crow’ comic book series.

