Man seen riding motorised wheelchair along Bendemeer Road, car slows down to avoid him

Man rides motorised wheelchair along Bendemeer Road amid busy traffic

A person who appeared to be a man was seen riding a motorised wheelchair along Bendemeer Road, seemingly nonchalant about the danger.

The video, posted on the Beh Chia Lor Facebook page, showed many cars passing by, with one having to slow down just to avoid hitting him.

Man on wheelchair moves at leisurely pace on Bendemeer Road

In the 25-second clip, the man wearing a T-shirt and shorts is seen sitting on his motorised wheelchair, which was moving at a leisurely pace in the far-right lane of the main road.

As the video pans out, it’s apparent that he was on Bendemeer Road as it crosses over the Kallang River, before the junction with Whampoa South.

As the road has no road shoulder, he would have been riding directly on the road.

Somehow, the many vehicles that passed by managed to avoid hitting him.

Car on Bendemeer Road slows down to avoid hitting man on wheelchair

Then, a white car that approached him from behind slowed down almost to stop behind him to avoid hitting him.

The car was forced to gingerly filter to the next lane to proceed and expose it to an accident.

The man did not turn his head, perhaps unaware of what was going on.

Netizens critical of man’s actions

Netizens were critical of the man, pointing out that he was not supposed to be on the road, but on the pavement.

However, one tried to defend him, saying that perhaps there was no pavement or it was affected by road works.

But the vast majority of the commenters said his actions could lead him to an early death and that they were inexcusable even if he was disabled.

PMAs not allowed on the road

Under the Active Mobility Act, motorised wheelchairs are considered Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs), according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

PMAs are not allowed on the road, but are okay on footpaths and cycling paths.

Riders who fail to adhere to the rules may face prosecutorial action, LTA said.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road on Facebook.