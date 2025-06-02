44-year-old man arrested for murder after elderly woman found dead in Sengkang flat

Man will be charged with murder after 79-year-old woman found dead in Sengkang flat

A 44-year-old man has been arrested for murder after an elderly woman was found dead in a flat in Sengkang.

The news was broken by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in news release sent to MS News on Monday (2 June).

Elderly woman found dead in flat along Fernvale Road

SPF said it received a call for assistance at 11.48am on Sunday (1 June).

The location was a residential unit along Fernvale Road.

Inside, officers found a 79-year-old woman lying motionless.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Man arrested in Sengkang flat, was known to woman

Additionally, a 44-year-old man was arrested in the flat, SPF said.

He is suspected to be involved in the murder of the elderly woman.

Both parties were known to each other, according to preliminary investigations.

Man to be charged on 3 June

On Tuesday (3 June), the man will be charged in court with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871, SPF said.

The offence carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.