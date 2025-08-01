Mandai’s new glamping site Colugo Camp open for bookings, you might spot Sambar deer & other wildlife

Colugo Camp at Mandai Wildlife Reserve lets you wake up to nature

If you’ve been dreaming of waking up to the sound of trees rustling and birds chirping instead of traffic and construction drills (like most of us in Singapore), Colugo Camp might be just the escape you need.

Tucked within the eastern cluster of Mandai Wildlife Reserve, this newly launched glamping site offers an immersive stay in nature, complete with all-inclusive meals, safari-style tents, and access to three of Singapore’s most beloved wildlife parks.

MS News recently had the chance to check out the camp, which welcomes its first guests from 8 Aug (yes, bookings are already open), and here’s what to expect from this one-of-a-kind stay.

Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife during your staycay

Colugo Camp takes its name from the Malayan colugo, a shy, nocturnal mammal sometimes nicknamed the flying lemur (although it’s neither a lemur nor capable of true flight).

These elusive creatures are experts at blending in, which makes spotting one a real treat.

That said, it’s not out of the question. In fact, when MS News visited, staff shared that several colugos had recently been seen near the campsite, so if you’re observant and a little lucky, you might just catch a glimpse.

And the colugo isn’t the only wild resident — there have also been reported sightings of sambar deer, wild boar, long-tailed macaques, and a colourful array of birdlife, making each moment of your staycation a chance for discovery.

Colugo Camp bookings include access to Singapore Zoo, River Wonders & Night Safari

Even if you don’t manage to spot anything in the wild, don’t worry — guaranteed animal encounters await thanks to Colugo Camp’s included access to Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, and Night Safari.

Each booking comes with admission to all three parks, along with guided experiences that take you beyond the usual visitor trails.

Camp facilitators accompany you throughout, sharing fascinating stories and fun facts. For example, did you know that the arapaima, one of the world’s largest freshwater fish, needs to surface for air every 15 to 20 minutes?

You’ll also enjoy early entry to River Wonders before the crowds, reserved seating at the Night Safari’s Creatures of the Night show, and a private tram ride with live commentary — all of which are guaranteed to make you feel like a VIP.

Here’s an example of what to expect during a typical 2D1N stay.

After checking in at 3pm, sip on welcome drinks and enjoy some free time exploring the Singapore Zoo at your own pace.

In the evening, dinner is served at the communal dining hall, followed by a guided visit to the Night Safari.

The next morning begins with breakfast, then early entry to River Wonders for a relaxed guided tour before checking out by 11am.

To enhance your experience, optional add-ons like a manatee feeding session or a picnic basket filled with wine, cheese, and snacks are available for special occasions — or if you simply feel like treating yourself.

Safari tents with a view (& air conditioning)

After a full day of exploring, retreat to your own roomy 20 sqm safari-style tent, designed to keep you close to nature without skimping on comfort.

Each of the 20 tents fits up to four people, with a queen-sized bed, a bunk bed, two fans, and air-conditioning to keep things cool in our scorching weather.

There’s also outdoor seating if you feel like kicking back with a drink and soaking in the view — most tents face the reservoir, so peaceful mornings with a stunning backdrop are practically a given.

Speaking of peace, you’ll get your own lock to keep your tent secure, so you can head out and explore without worrying about your valuables — or your snacks — getting snatched.

Just a short walk from the tents are shared bathroom facilities, complete with showers and basic bathing amenities.

The setup is designed with everyone in mind — family- and wheelchair-friendly options are available, making the experience accessible and comfortable.

And if you need to check in with the outside world (or post that perfect sunrise shot), there’s complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the campsite — though you might be too busy basking in the calm to reach for your phone.

Enjoy S$60 off Colugo Camp bookings for SG60

If you’re already picturing yourself living the glamping life, a 2D1N stay at Colugo Camp starts from S$550 for two pax, with rates going up to S$700 for three pax and S$800 for four pax.

Each additional night is charged at the same nightly rate, so it’s easy to extend your stay if one night doesn’t quite cut it. Just a heads-up: participants must be aged 3 and above to take part in the stay.

And here’s a little nudge to book that stay: there are a few limited-time offers to sweeten the deal.

In celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday, enjoy S$60 off your Colugo Camp booking as part of their SG60 promotion, valid for the first 60 bookings only.

Friends of Mandai members enjoy 15% off, while WildPass holders get 10% off, making it a great time to revisit your favourite wildlife parks — this time, as an overnight guest with nature right at your doorstep.

Bookings can be made via the Mandai Wildlife Reserve website, with listings also available soon on Klook, Pelago, and Trip.com.

With that, here’s how you can get to Colugo Camp:



Mandai Wildlife EAST

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road Singapore 729826

Also read: Photographer snaps rare daytime sighting of sambar deer ‘couple’ at Mandai, male seen with broken antler

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group. MS News photography by Matin Hakam.