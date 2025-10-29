Nail spa owner in M’sia rebukes customer who insulted manicurist by calling her job ‘lowly’

Manicurist in Malaysia insulted by customer who calls her job ‘lowly’, salon owner condemns remarks

A beauty salon owner in Malaysia has spoken out after one of her staff members was insulted by a customer who called her job “lowly” and said her husband and children would be “ashamed” of her.

The account was shared in a Facebook post on 22 Oct by POSH Nails founder Sereen Eng, who apologised to the manicurist for having to endure such harsh and demeaning remarks.

The incident took place at POSH Nails in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, where the manicurist was allegedly told she must have had a “bad past life” to end up working in this industry.

Customer who called manicurist ‘lowly’ claims to be cancer survivor

Ms Eng said what made the encounter “even more disappointing” was that the customer, identified only as Madam Tan, claimed to be a cancer survivor and a former teacher-trainer.

“When I confronted this customer and asked for an apology, what we received was not remorse but only excuses, wrapped in self-justification,” Ms Eng wrote.

And let me say this clearly: hardship or illness does not give anyone the right to humiliate another human being.

She stressed that no one deserves to be spoken to in such a degrading way, especially those who show up every day, serve with patience, and take pride in their craft.

Addressing Madam Tan, she continued: “If you have been given a second chance at life, it is not to spread bitterness, but to share kindness . . . To survive is a gift. To use that second chance to tear others down is to waste the very grace that saved you.”

‘I have never met anyone as arrogant & unkind as you’

Ms Eng added that she has worked closely with a group of cancer survivors through PINK UNITY, a support organisation, and has always found them to be women who uplift and empower others.

“I can honestly say, I have never met anyone as arrogant and unkind as you,” she said. “True survivors don’t use their pain as a weapon; they use it to heal, to inspire, and to remind others of hope.”

She went on to note that when arrogance and cruelty are normalised, society continues to struggle with empathy and respect, attitudes that can leave young people feeling hopeless or even drive them to take their own lives.

No ‘lowly’ job when done with integrity & pride

In her post, Ms Eng reaffirmed her support for her staff, saying their work is meaningful and deserving of respect.

“I built POSH 15 years ago on the belief that beauty is not about status, it’s about service,” she stated. “And I will continue to stand by that for my team, for our industry, and for every person who works with dignity in their hands and love in their heart.”

She added that every job carries dignity and should never be looked down upon — and that those who insult others reveal their own lack of it.

There is no “lowly” job when it is done with integrity and pride. What’s truly low is looking down on another human being and calling it righteousness.

Featured image adapted from Sereen Eng on Facebook and Rocketmann Team from Pexels on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.