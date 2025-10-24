Outram dessert stall hits back at food reviewer who claimed ‘no need skill’ to prepare chendol 

99 Old Trees Durian hit back at food reviewer who says “no need skill” to prepare chendol

An Outram dessert stall offered a creative rebuttal after a food reviewer seemingly downplayed the efforts behind preparing chendol.

“No need skill, just assemble only,” said the reviewer, “You [can] put any unskilled worker there — maybe you put my daughter there also can.”

Through a skit, the business not only challenged the TikToker’s claims but also encouraged him to “respect” small businesses that work hard to preserve Singapore’s hawker culture.

Food reviewer claims chendol ‘no need skill’

Earlier this month, TikToker Lucas Neo — known for his opinionated review of Michelin hawkers — posted a review of Nyonya Chendol at Chong Pang.

The stall has four outlets, and was the first chendol stall in Singapore to be featured in the Michelin Guide.

While Neo acknowledged that the dessert was good, he felt that it did not deserve a Michelin mention.

“No need skill, just assemble only,” Neo commented on the chendol-making process.

“You [can] put any unskilled worker there, maybe you put my daughter there also can.”

Local business urges Neo to ‘respect’ hawkers

On Wednesday (24 Oct), 99 Old Trees Durian — a stall selling durians and desserts — hit back through a skit posted on TikTok.

In the video, 99 Old Trees Durian founder Kelvin Tan walked viewers through the chendol-making process, from stirring to shaping the chendol paste.

Kelvin also highlighted that small businesses in Singapore “work tirelessly” to preserve Singapore’s hawker culture.

“A little respect can go a very long way,” said Kelvin.

He also reminded Neo that his comments “carry weight”.

In a subsequent video on Thursday (23 Oct), Neo said it was “his (my) fault” for making the earlier remarks.

“Chendol needs skill,” he corrected himself.

Netizens commend 99 Old Trees Durian’s response

Many netizens praised the 99 Old Trees Durian for turning criticism into a marketing opportunity.

In particular, a user commended it for not only speaking up for itself, but also for fellow hawkers and small businesses.

Another netizen recognised hawkers’ “hard work” and believed it was unjust for Neo to simply “destroy people’s businesses”.

While acknowledging Neo’s honesty, a netizen added that “some things are better left unsaid”, especially if conveyed in Neo’s tone.

