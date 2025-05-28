This credit card offers unlimited cashback on overseas spend, with no transaction charges to worry about

Mari Credit Card holders can earn up to 4.5% cashback on Eligible Overseas Spend

As the June school holidays approach, many Singaporeans are gearing up for their next escape — whether it’s a beachside resort in Bali, a family-friendly road trip through Japan, or a quick shopping jaunt in Bangkok.

But while most of us plan our itineraries down to the last omakase dinner or outlet mall spree, one thing often gets overlooked: how much your foreign currency transactions are really costing you.

That’s where the Mari Credit Card stands out. It’s one of the few credit cards that shows your overseas spend immediately — so you’ll always know what you’re being charged, instead of finding out weeks later on your statement and wondering where all your money went.

As a bonus, you can score up to 4.5% cashback on your overseas spend — a neat way to offset costs while you enjoy your trip.

How to earn the 4.5% cashback

Most credit cards offer cashback, but the Mari Credit Card goes a step further, with no cashback cap and a smart offset mechanism for overseas spending.

From now till 31 Dec 2025, cardholders can earn up to 4.5% cashback on their Eligible Overseas Spend.

The base 3% cashback is unlimited, and since the standard foreign currency transaction fee is also 3%, you’re essentially cancelling it out.

On top of that, you can earn up to 1.5% bonus cashback on the first S$1,500 each month. Here’s how the bonus works:

Spend below S$1,000 — earn 1% bonus cashback on the full amount

Spend between S$1,000 and S$1,500 — earn 1.5% bonus cashback on the full amount

Here’s a quick illustration: Let’s say you rack up S$1,200 in Eligible Overseas Spend during a five-day trip to Tokyo with Mari Credit Card. You’d get:

3% cashback on the full S$1,200 = S$36

1.5% bonus cashback on the full S$1,200 = S$18

That’s a total of S$54 back in your pocket. Enough to cover a good sushi lunch or a few extra gachapon toys before your flight home.

Do note that there’s some fine print involved. For example, the up to 4.5% cashback only applies to Eligible Overseas Spend in non-Singapore Dollar currencies, and excludes things like interest, fees, and foreign currency transaction charges.

You’ll find everything you need on the promo page.

More perks for new Mari Credit Card users

If you successfully sign up for the Mari Credit Card and have it approved by 31 Dec 2025, there’s one more perk to look forward to: a 10% welcome cashback (capped at S$30) when you spend just S$300 within the first 30 days from card approval.

That’s a pretty achievable threshold — especially if you’re booking flights, hotel stays, or even just making a few big-ticket purchases in preparation for your trip, like outerwear for a chilly destination.

And unlike other sign-up bonuses that come with hoops to jump through, this one keeps things simple — as long as your total spend adds up to S$300 and excludes Shopee purchases made via Mari Credit Card Instant Checkout, you’ll get that cashback automatically.

For other exclusions and eligibility criteria, refer to the First 30 Days Card Spend with Mari Credit Card Promotion terms and conditions.

Unlimited cashback on eligible local spend

Even when you’re not overseas, the Mari Credit Card continues to offer solid everyday value.

It gives you 1.7% unlimited cashback on eligible local spend, so whether you’re booking a ride, dining at your favourite cafe, or stocking up on groceries at the supermarket, you’ll be earning rewards effortlessly — with no minimum spend and no cashback cap.

Just note that certain transactions, such as bill payments to utility companies, top-ups to prepaid accounts, and government-related payments aren’t eligible for cashback.

If you’re a regular Shopee user, you’ll earn 3% Shopee Coins when you pay with Mari Credit Card Instant Checkout — and you can split your payments over up to 18 months from 1 June 2025. These coins can be used to offset future purchases on the platform, giving you instant value the next time you check out.

Plus, for your first Mari Credit Card Instant Checkout, you’ll receive a S$12 Shopee voucher with no minimum spend — completely free. Just head to your Vouchers page to claim it.

These aren’t limited-time promos, by the way. They’re baked into the Mari Credit Card’s core features, which means whether you’re travelling, shopping, or simply going about your day-to-day life, you’re constantly earning something back.

For more information, visit the official MariBank website and remember to check out the full terms and conditions. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with MariBank Singapore Pte Ltd.

Featured image courtesy of MariBank and adapted from Leung Cho Pan on Canva, for illustration purposes only.