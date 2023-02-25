73-Year-Old Barista Brews Coffee At Marine Parade Void Deck Café That Brings Seniors Together

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ong Ye Kung Visits Marine Parade Café Run By Seniors

Think café staff, and a hipster young barista comes to mind. In Marine Parade, some seniors are breaking this stereotype.

On Friday (24 Feb), Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung posted on Facebook about his experience at 独一52, a café run by seniors.

Amazingly, he shared that a 73-year-old barista brewed him a gourmet coffee.

73-year-old barista brews coffee at void deck café

In his post, Minister Ong Ye Kung described 独一52 as a “unique café”.

During his visit, the 73-year-old barista, Uncle Mong Hong, brewed him a cup of coffee.

Uncle Mong Hong is one of the few senior staff running the void deck café at Blk 52 Marine Crescent.

A trained barista, Uncle Hong Mong serves his coffee alongside other elderly staff.

Café brings seniors together

As it turns out, 独一52 is part of GoodLife! Makan, an elderly care facility where seniors can socialise and keep busy together.

Apart from brewing coffee, the seniors who work at the café also cook and prepare food.

According to DP Architects, the team that designed the GoodLife!Makan recreational facility, the café was only recently added in a design refresh.

On their website, MontfortCare Singapore stated that the GoodLife!Makan facility at Blk 52 Marine Crescent first opened in 2016.

Seniors serve coffee & prepare food at Marine Parade facility

As it turns out, the GoodLife! Makan facility has been serving the elderly community in Marine Parade for years.

However, with the addition of the 独一52, experienced baristas like Uncle Hong Mong can now flex their brewing skills.

If you’d like to check out the quaint café and try out the seniors’ cooking or special brews, here’s how you can locate it:



GoodLife! Makan

Address: 52 Marine Terrace, #01-189, Singapore 440052

Opening hours: Mon – Fri 9am – 6pm, closed on weekends

Nearest MRT: Eunos Station

An uplifting opportunity for seniors

It’s heartening to see an initiative in Singapore that takes care of our elderly.

Hopefully, more of such facilities will pop up elsewhere in the heartlands to provide seniors with avenues to stay active and healthy.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ong Ye Kung on Facebook and DP Architects.